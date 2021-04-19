Local musician loses everything to house fire; saved by hero dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee musician and his girlfriend recently lost everything in a house fire.

Two weeks ago John Scott was sleeping in his Millersville home after a late-night gig on Broadway.

As the house filled with smoke and fire overnight, their dog Frank woke Scott up.

He ran to grab his girlfriend, Jana Bain Karnes, so they could escape the flames.

"He's yelling, fire alarms are going, there's smoke upstairs and the dog is horrendously barking," said Karnes.

Frank may have saved their lives, but sacrificed himself in the process. He did not make it out. The dog wasn't even two years old.

"If it weren't for Frank waking us up the way he did, we probably would've gone," said Scott.

Scott's livelihood is a musician.

He had 3 recording studios worth of equipment that was all lost in the fire. With everything gone, these two are finding ways to keep the music playing.

Scott toured with country artist Jamey Johnson for eight years. Johnson is helping to pay for their hotel stay and to replaced his instruments. However, the couple still need your help with donations as they start over. Click here to donate to their gofundme page.