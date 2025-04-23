Watch Now
Adventures in Iceland: Beautiful Black Sand Beaches

REYNISFJARA, ICELAND — There are so many incredible things to see in Iceland. The country's natural beauty is breathtaking at times.

One of the more unusual places we visited during our Adventures in Iceland was the black sand beaches in Reynisfjara, in the southern part of the country.

Chances are you've seen them — even if you've never been to Iceland. Dozens of movies and TV shows have been filmed on Iceland's famous black beach, including Game of Thrones, Star Wars: Rogue One, and Star Trek: Into Darkness.

Have you had the chance to visit Iceland? If so, what was your favorite part? I'd love to hear from you. You can email me at Carrie.Sharp@newschannel5.com.

