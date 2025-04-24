Adventures in Iceland: How Iceland's past means more powerful women in politics today

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND — Iceland's natural beauty captivates at every turn, from roaring waterfalls to beautiful black sand beaches, making it a popular backdrop for blockbusters.

But beyond its stunning landscapes, Iceland's unique culture, history, and values are equally impressive.

Women hold many of the country's most powerful positions, including the prime minister, president, bishop, police commissioner, and the mayor of Reykjavik.

Reykjavik's mayor Heida Björg Hilmisdóttir says women hold so many powerful positions in Iceland because they aren't afraid to speak up.

"Why do I wait for someone else to do it? Why don't I do it myself," said the mayor, explaining her own path to politics.

Iceland's first female president was elected in 1980, but the country's commitment to gender equality dates back much further.

"Then they went raiding, the women stayed at home and took care of everything and ran everything," said Ester, a local tour guide.

"Even later, the fisherman would go out for long periods, and the women stayed home and ran everything."

"And when they come back home, they can't really just seize the power again, that would create conflict," Ester said.

Gender equality isn't the only remnant of Iceland's Nordic heritage. The country's language remains remarkably unchanged from Viking times.

"It is really a Viking language," said Magnus, our tour guide and driver for most of the trip.

"In Iceland, it was such an isolated place for so long – like a thousand years – so it didn't change hardly at all compared to the other languages."

This tie to the past makes Icelandic both beautiful and challenging to learn.

"We have four cases, three genders, plural and singular - our definite article can have 24 different versions," said Magnus. "And let's not get started on the pronunciation!"

Icelanders maintain a deep reverence for nature in all forms, from the active volcanoes that dot the island to the so-called hidden people that hold such a special place in the country's history and folklore.