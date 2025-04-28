Adventures in Iceland: The elves, trolls and hidden people that locals believe share their magical landscape

HAFNARFJORDUR, ICELAND — Iceland is known for its northern lights and black sand beaches, but there's another layer of magic in this Nordic island nation that many visitors might miss.

In the town of Hafnarfjordur, locals believe supernatural beings live alongside them - elves, gnomes, and even trolls that most people cannot see.

"We are here to learn about the hidden world of this town, about the hidden beings, the elves, the gnomes. I will even show you a troll," said Silja Gunnarsdottir, a local guide.

These "Hidden People," as they're called, are believed to live throughout Iceland, though not everyone has the ability to perceive them.

"These beings cannot be seen unless you have your third eye open. You have to be open or gifted – you have to be a seer," said Gunnarsdottir.

While seeing these beings might be rare, Gunnarsdottir suggests visitors can still feel their energy in certain locations.

"This is the home of the dwarf – here he lives," said Gunnarsdottir, pointing to a specific area. "If you lay here, you find a little spot, take in the sun and be quiet and see if you can feel anything."

One particularly fascinating story involves a large rock that couldn't be moved during a construction project.

"Why this rock is here is pretty amazing," said Gunnarsdottir.

According to local lore, a building project was halted when the crew couldn't break through this particular rock.

"They are about to give up when an old man passes them by and says you are not going to have much luck because a dwarf living here, he is not ready to move," said Gunnarsdottir.

"In respect to the home of the dwarf, the municipality now owns the land around it and it's not to be touched or altered," said Gunnarsdottir.

Whether these stories seem outlandish or respectful, belief in the Hidden People is deeply embedded in Icelandic culture. Throughout the country, many Icelanders speak of these supernatural beings as a normal part of life.

"It is a tradition, it is part of us – there are beings somewhere we don't understand," said Magnus.

When asked if she knew anyone who had seen an elf, a food tour guide named Ester replied, "Oh yes – this company – he grew up in the Westman Islands and he tells everyone he played with the elves when he was a kid, and I have no reason to doubt him."

"I think if you respect the elves, they respect you back," said Nick.

This cultural belief is visible throughout Iceland's landscape, with murals, turf houses, and even an elven church built to honor these hidden beings.

"The world can be so beautiful," said Gunnarsdottir.

For those who remain skeptical, there are more obvious displays of these supernatural beings.

"I want to show you the troll now," said Gunnarsdottir. "If you see the rock there – you can see its profile - it's looking up with an open mouth."

As the visit with the elf guide concluded beneath a sculpted heart, another heart-shaped cloud appeared in the sky above, as if offering one final piece of evidence.

"This is dear to us, the townspeople – many of them here – respect it – it is about respecting nature," said Gunnarsdottir.

Have you ever experienced something you couldn't explain while traveling? Share your supernatural encounters or thoughts about Iceland's hidden people with me! Email carrie.sharp@NewsChannel5.com to continue the conversation.