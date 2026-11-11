Austin Peay State University offers leadership course studying Star Wars cinematic universe

WTVF — CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — When it comes to studying great leaders, many college classes turn to the pages of history. But at Austin Peay State University this fall, one class is learning about leadership through Star Wars.

Dr. Richard Mifsud teaches "Leadership Through the Star Wars Cinematic Universe," a course where students watch Star Wars movies and streaming shows, then discuss how the characters portray leadership. He sometimes teaches in a Senator Palpatine robe — though he says the lightsaber is saved for special occasions.

"Only once in a while," Mifsud said.

While the scenarios on screen have a military tone, Mifsud said the lessons learned on those fictional planets apply to plenty of real-world situations here on Earth.

"Most of you, if not all of you, will end up someday working for someone that is like the lieutenant," Mifsud told his class.

"The same thought processes that you use, whether you're in a military organization or you're in a corporation, or even if you're just a manager on a sales floor," Mifsud said.

Mifsud brings decades of military experience to the course and has been a Star Wars fan since the beginning.

"I've been a Star Wars fan since the first one came out in 1977, waited in line for it," Mifsud said.

For students, the lessons are resonating beyond the classroom. Annabeth Nelson is studying radiography but says the course could help long after college.

"It's really helpful to be able to both look at whoever is my boss in the future, or if I am in any sort of management role, it gives me more ideas of how to apply that and leadership styles," Nelson said.

Student Marcus Cole said the class has reshaped how he thinks about leadership altogether.

"This class has shown me how leadership is more of just a general thing. You experience it every day in small things and in big things," Cole said.

As for which leader Mifsud considers the strongest in all of the Star Wars universe, there is one clear winner.

"It's actually — it's Princess Leia," Mifsud said.

This fall is the first time APSU has offered this class; the university plans to offer it again this spring.

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