Celebration planned for Nashville teacher gunned down a year ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Sunday, family and friends of Rasheed Walker will come together to celebrate the former educator’s life.

The 31-year-old was gunned down a year ago in North Nashville.

Walker was found outside the Wireless Z store on Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard with critical gunshot wounds last year.

Police say he was shot while trying to run away. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

Walker was a staff member at Cora Howe School for more than 10 years.

Outside of the classroom, Walker ran the Nashville Pro-Am Basketball League, giving players the chance to strengthen their skills.

The celebration of life event is happening at the Madison Park Pavilion at 2p.m.

Family and friends will also announce The Rasheed Cori Walker Memorial Scholarship at Tuskegee University.

