Companies in need of seasonal contract workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every holiday season, companies need people to work seasonal jobs in the retail and hospitality industries, but the need is also great for seasonal contract workers.

Companies are looking for seasonal contract workers to help with IT security, E-commerce, and pandemic-related tasks at schools.

Experts report the demand is so high workers have the upper hand. They can ask to work from home and ask for a higher pay.

Last year, 54% of companies reported they were looking for end of the year contract workers.

This year, 74% of companies in a new survey tell talent solutions firm Robert Half they're looking for end of the year contract workers.

Just like with full-time permanent roles, experts at Robert Half are finding contract workers have more power to say they want.

Nearly 8 in 10 companies report they're willing to look outside their city to find job candidates.

They're also seeing more contract roles turn into full-time permanent positions.

"In the past, many employers may have waited months to identify if that if the contract employee with somebody that wanted to bring on full time now it's a matter of weeks, sometimes it's a matter of days, so that time frame is is shortening quite a bit," said Robert Half’s District Director, Cyndi Karapogosian.

She said to help leverage the position into a full-time job people can ask for additional projects, to show you're highly engaged in the job.

