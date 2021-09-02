COVID-19 "breakthrough" infections, fewer symptoms in vaccinated people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 can happen despite people getting vaccinated.

A new study reveals the fully vaccinated were almost twice as likely to have no symptoms at all, compared to the wider population.

Also, if that person does catch COVID-19 the study showed the odds of ending up hospitalized with severe symptoms were reduced by more than two-thirds compared to an unvaccinated coronavirus patient.

The survey also found that the risk of breakthrough patients suffering from long-COVID, with symptoms lasting more than a month, were cut in half by full vaccination.

The peer-reviewed study was published yesterday in The Lancet Medical Journal.

Currently the CDC doesn't have good data on how many people catch COVID-19 after being vaccinated, so this British study used mass-testing data to determine how many breakthrough cases there are and how sick those people get.

This data shows that the risk of breakthrough infection is higher for people living in lower-income areas, likely due to closer living quarters and lower overall vaccination rates in these communities.

