Empower Me Center seeks community partners to help complete new Lebanon facility serving 800+ people per year

WTVF — LEBANON, Tenn. — For nearly 30 years, Empower Me Center in Lebanon has been helping people with disabilities improve and transform their lives. Now, the organization is building a permanent home — and looking for community partners to help make it happen.

Last year, the center served more than 800 individuals from 20 different Middle Tennessee counties. The new facility, currently under construction, aims to expand those services.

"Last year we served over 800 different individuals five and up from 20 different Middle Tennessee counties," said Michelle Hill, founder and CEO of Empower Me Center.

The people Empower Me Center serves are at the heart of the project. Participants like Brigette Anderson, Lisa Crandel, Emma Dushek and Robert Hill take part in activities ranging from arts and crafts to sports.

"I love arts and crafts. I love being with my family that I got here," Anderson said.

"I do a lot of arts and craft. I do jewelry and everything," Crandel said.

The vision for the new campus goes well beyond a single building. Participants themselves helped shape the plans and offer input on what the facilty should include.

"Our participants were the ones that actually came up with these dreams," Hill said.

The ultimate goal includes sports courts, gardens and a splash pad. Phase one is a 10,000-square-foot building already underway.

"Phase one is this 10,000 square foot building which is what we are standing in now," Hill said.

Some major contributions have already come in to support the build.

"We have the concrete, the underground plumbing and electric all donated," Hill said.

On Thursday, Hill made a pitch to local contractors, businesses and individuals to get involved.

"We have invited local contractors and businesses and individuals who are interested in helping us to learn a little more about the project and hopefully open their hearts," Hill said.

The hope is to have the building completed by next summer. For participants like Emma Dushek, that day can't come soon enough.

"The gym area and being able to sing in front of people because I really love to sing," Dushek said.

Click here for more information on donating and the services offered through Empower Me Center in Lebanon:Nonprofit Organization | Empower Me Center | Tennessee.

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