Germantown advocate Berdelle Campbell dies at 99 after decades of working to preserve neighborhood history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A legendary figure in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood has died after decades of fighting to preserve the area's history.

According to close friends, Berdelle Campbell died at 99 last Wednesday morning, November 4, 2026.

Long before trendy cafes and swanky shops defined the neighborhood, Berdelle and her husband Ernest saw potential in Germantown.

"We could see that these historic structures are deserving of being preserved," Berdelle Campbell said during an Open Line interview on Newschannel 5.

The Campbells moved into their home on 5th Avenue in 1981. Over the next several decades, Berdelle and Ernest worked tirelessly to protect the neighborhood's history while helping build its community.

Valeria Eadler, a friend of Berdelle's who interviewed her for a documentary she is putting together, described Campbell's impact on those around her.

"Her neighbors love her and she brought neighbors together. She was affectionately known as the queen of Germantown," Eadler said.

Eadler has been doing research on the history of Germantown, and the impact of neighbors like the Campbells.

Click the following link to learn more about the work Eadler is doing to document the history of Germantown: Facebook

Eadler even shared old footage from NewsChannel 5 with me that she said is from 1990, when Berdelle fought against a new emissions testing station planned for the neighborhood.

"She really gave me that passion and love for the neighborhood," Eadler said.

Michael King, owner of Monell's Restaurant, said he knew Berdelle for close to 40 years.

"Her and her husband were the first two that came in when we opened for dinner in 1995," King said.

She was known for her passion, generosity and the quarter-acre garden next to her home. Garris Wimmer, who rents the apartment above her garage, helped her care for it in the final years of her life.

"We spent 7 years together every day and through a lot of things — the tornado, the pandemic, just a whole lot of things," Wimmer said.

Wimmer said that well into her late 90s, Campbell led an active life, including taking part in Pilates classes.

Those who knew her best said today's Germantown is partly a result of the Campbells' decades of work.

"The Germantown you see today is because of their dedication, her and Ernest," King said.

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