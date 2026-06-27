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Ground delay issued at BNA due to power outage at the Air Traffic Control Facility

Power in the terminal not impacted
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WTVF
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update: The FAA has lifted the ground stop and power has been restored.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay at Nashville International Airport on Saturday morning due to a power outage impacting the Air Traffic Control Facility.

Officials say flights are departing at a slower rate than usual, and inbound are also impacted. Power in the terminal is still working.

BNA advises travelers to monitor their flight status and contact their airlines for updates.

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