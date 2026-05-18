Disabled veterans flying out of Nashville face parking fees after airport says federal rule ended a benefit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Scott Torres of Manchester served in the military and traveled the world. Now he travels to follow his favorite teams — but flying out of Nashville just got more expensive.

Torres is a disabled veteran who had been able to park for free for up to 10 days under BNA Cares, which includes Nashville International Airport's accessible parking program. He learned the program had been discontinued when he went to reapply this spring.

"It was in Garage 1 and 2, and I am technically handicapped, so it was harder for me to get from the smaller lots to the terminal," Torres said.

Torres' disability is associated with his knees.

The airport confirmed it stopped taking applications last June. A spokesperson said the program violates FAA Grant Assurance 25, a federal law that requires airport revenue to be used for the operation, maintenance, and development of the airport — not free parking for select groups, even if well-intended.

"I don't think that that's revenue as much as it is a benefit for disabled veterans," Torres said.

In a statement, the airport said it remains committed to accessibility through several other BNA Cares initiatives, including wheelchair assistance, visual paging for hearing-impaired travelers, interpretation services for more than 240 languages, participation in the Sunflower Lanyard Program for hidden disabilities, and TSA Cares support for those needing assistance during security screening.

The financial impact of the lost benefit is significant. Long-term parking in the garages at BNA currently runs $33 a day.

"I believe right now it's $33 a day for long-term parking, so for 10 days you're looking at $330... for someone who's disabled and possibly retired, that's a big chunk," Torres said.

Torres has plans to see the Chicago Cubs play in Denver. Now he's thinking about driving instead of flying.

Disabled veterans flying out of Nashville can still use ADA spaces in any lot or garage — they just have to pay the daily rate.

Find the current parking options and prices for those on airport property here.

Not all airports have responded to the FAA rule the same way. San Antonio International restructured its program rather than eliminating it, offering free economy lot parking rather than garage parking. Jacksonville International reversed a similar cutback after veterans pushed back.

Parking options nearby

Several online booking tools let you compare parking options near Nashville International Airport and lock in lower rates ahead of time:

SpotHero — spothero.com | search “BNA parking”

Way.com — way.com | compare airport-area parking near BNA

CheapAirportParking.org — cheapairportparking.org | listings and deals

Snag-A-Space — snagaspace.com | aggregates multiple parking options near BNA

Rates vary by date and availability and can change quickly, so it’s best to confirm at booking.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.