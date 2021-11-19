Hugs and tears: Noah Clare reunited with mother after abduction

SAN CLEMENTE, California — There is nothing a little boy loves more than a mother's embrace. But 3-year-old Noah Clare may have been hugging extra tight when he first saw his mom after an 11 day manhunt that ended on the other side of the country.

Tonight, OC Sheriff investigators were happy to reunite Noah with his family. Many, many people played a role in making this moment happen and we were privileged to be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/dmvMQK30Tw — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) November 19, 2021

Noah and his 16-year-old cousin Amber Clare were found safe in California Noah's father, Jacob Clare. Jacob Clare is in custody in Orange County and will face extradition to face kidnapping charges in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Clares were spotted in Dana Point, California by an alert resident, later identified as Julia Bonin. She says she recognized them from social media posts.

An Amber Alert wasn't called initially, frustrating the family. Amanda Ennis, Noah's mother, spoke to Newschannel 5 about it earlier this week.

"There should be an Amber Alert for both of them. The fact that it's not — it's just Jake (Jacob Clare) is taking them further and further away as each day goes by. I think the laws, the statutes for an Amber alert need to be changed, immediately."

