Missing Gallatin child could be in Michigan, police says

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post is now involved in assisting law enforcement agencies in Tennessee and Kentucky in locating a endangered child from Gallatin.

Police said 3-year-old Noah Clare is still missing and was abducted by a family member, 32-year-old Jacob Clare of Beaver Dam, Kentucky. As of Monday, authorities said the duo could possibly be en route or in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for the 3-year-old, who has been missing from Gallatin since Saturday.

Police said Jacob Clare is wanted by Gallatin police for custodial interference.