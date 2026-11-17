WTVF — LEBANON, Tenn. — City leaders in Lebanon are set to vote Tuesday night on whether to raise water, sewer and natural gas rates for residents on the Lebanon city water system.

If approved, monthly bills would increase by about $13 for water and sewer combined and about $17 more for natural gas.

Lebanon resident Bryan Moyers said he has plenty of good things to say about living in the small town, but he's frustrated about the potential increase.

"Everything, everything has gotten so much more expensive here lately. And now we've got something that's a basic need for life and we're going to increase that basically unilaterally?" Moyers said.

The proposed increases would not only affect homeowners. Developers who build new homes in Lebanon pay impact fees or capacity fees - charges meant to offset the strain new residents place on city infrastructure. Those fees are often incorporated into a home's sale price. Under the proposal, those fees would increase 18% for water and 84% for sewer.

Mayor Rick Bell said in a recent statement the changes are intended to shift more of the financial responsibility for growth onto developers.

"We have spent the past several years updating our infrastructure and shifting more of the burden for growth onto developers,” Mayor Rick Bell said. “We must confront difficult challenges and address them. I appreciate the Lebanon City Council tackling these tough matters and making significant decisions for the city’s future.”

City leaders said their last water and sewer rate increase came several years ago, and there has not been a natural gas rate hike since 2006.

City Councilor Tick Bryan provided a statement explaining the timing of the proposed increases, saying the state recommended the action to ensure the utility has enough money.

"The Tennessee State Comptroller's office has highly recommended that we increase our rates to keep these utilities financially healthy. This isn't the council just deciding to raise rates — this is us following the state's guidance and doing the responsible thing for Lebanon's future."

The new rates follow a multi-year study that found Lebanon's rates would still be lower than many nearby utilities, even with the increases.

However, they come at a time when so many people are struggling financially.

"It's something that somebody is going to feel, not everybody, but a lot of people are going to feel that," Moyers said.

"Why is it that it's up to the citizens to absorb this increase?"

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