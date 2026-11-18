MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Juliet mom is turning a generations-old family recipe into a lifeline for children halfway around the world.

Julie Keltonic, who is of Greek and Armenian descent, learned to make baklava from her aunt and mother.

"This recipe started in the old country, my aunt Pam and my mom Peg Kupelian taught me," Keltonic said.

For many Armenian immigrants, the path to America was anything but easy.

"Our grandparents or great grandparents survived genocide, survived death marches, escaped and came to America," Keltonic said.

In 2020, civil unrest in Armenia left thousands of people starving, and Keltonic wanted to find a way to help. After bringing some homemade cookies to the community garage sales in her neighborhood, she had an idea.

"People won't buy stuff as much as they will pay for food — everybody loves great food," Keltonic said.

She took that old family recipe and turned it into the beginnings of a business with a single Facebook post.

"I just said anyone who wants to buy baklava, I will make it for you, I will deliver it, and the proceeds go to Young Life Armenia," Keltonic said.

Click the following link for more information about Young Life Armenia: Armenia - Young Life Middle EurAsia.

Keltonic named her business Sweet Armenia Bakery.

Click the following link to find out more about placing orders and the overall mission of Sweet Armenia Bakery: Sweet Armenia Baklava – May It Be Sweet!

She said about half of what she earns from baklava sales goes to support the camp Young Life Armenia runs.

"The kids call it the hope factory, because they'd lost everything and they'd lost hope and now they find a sense of belonging and purpose," Keltonic said.

The camp also helps kids with some essential items they might need after losing so much.

The impact has grown well beyond that first Facebook post made six years ago offering much needed help.

"As a group collectively it's been 4,000 kids have gotten scholarships to go to this camp," Keltonic said.

In addition to online orders, Sweet Armenia Bakery baklava is sold at local restaurants including Cafe Babu and Greko Greek Street Food.

For Keltonic, the connection between her family's past and the lives she's helping shape today is not lost on her.

"It's really sweet — something that started there can now come back around and help them in that way," Keltonic said.

And she sees a little of life itself in every tray she bakes.

"I always say baklava is like life — it has its ups and downs and it's a little nutty, but in the end it's sweet," Keltonic said.

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