Meharry Medical College gifts each student with $10,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s the season of giving and Meharry Medical College is kicking it off by giving students a little something for all their hard work this year.

They’re giving all of their students $10,000 with no strings attached.

956 students will start to receive the money this Wednesday via direct deposit or by check.

Meharry President Dr. James Hildreth made the announcement online to students Monday.

The money came from federal COVID relief funds in the CARES Act sent to higher education institutions.

In the video message, Dr. Hildreth said scripture tells him to give thanks in all circumstances and to keep thankfulness in our hearts. He’s thankful for students and the future of healthcare, public health and research that’s entrusted to them.

Meharry and its students are some of the many people in the community to be on the front lines during the pandemic by helping distribute vaccines and COVID-19 tests.

The news comes a few months after the announcement of the college receiving a $34 million gift to increase the number of Black physicians nationwide and help medical students pay off student loan debt.

Dr. Hildreth tells students he knows Black Friday shopping is a tempting way to use the money. He suggests students pay expenses related to education and training.