Nashville event companies sharing staff after a decline in applications; groups post co-job listing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City is once again playing host to a number of events. Getting people to work those parties and weddings is a little more challenging.

According to Infinity Hospitality Group, companies are competing with unemployment.

"When COVID hit we probably had 70 event staff and we're probably at about 15 right now," said Nathaniel Beaver, Infinity Hospitality Group owner. "A lot of people left the industry. A lot of people are on unemployment and have not come back to work yet, and have said we're on unemployment and we'll come back when unemployment is done."

Infinity Hospitality Group staffs events at The Bridge Building and The Bell Tower.

In order to make the open jobs the company has more attractive, it is teaming up with two other companies to hire staff. Any new hires with Infinity Hospitality Group will get hours with Dream Events & Catering and Details Staffing and vice versa.

"We all need chefs, bartenders. We need event staff, we need security guards. These positions are all I want to work one night of the week for extra cash to I want to work 60 hours a week and make sure I have guaranteed full-time employment," Beaver said.

The companies are not concerned that their current staffing cannot accommodate their event load. They simply just want to build up a team again.

"We need people who are really dedicated, we need some qualified people and we need people that are ready to return to work," he said.

Pay for the job starts at $15/hour. See open jobs here.