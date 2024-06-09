Nashville sees at least five shootings over two days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over 36 hours from late Friday night to Saturday night, at least five separate shootings were reported in parts of Metro Nashville. Three were within several miles of each other on Nolensville Pike.



Friday evening, a shooting took place near the intersection of Donelson Pike and Lebanon Pike in Mt. Juliet. We currently have no details as to the extent of the injuries.

Late Friday night, police say there was an argument that took place in a Walmart parking in South Nashville, along Nolensville Pike. Any injuries from this shooting are unclear.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police say a person was shot in a Circle K gas station parking lot. This was on Old Hickory Blvd., just off Nolensville Pike. Police say the victim was shot in his vehicle and transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This shooting took place just four miles from the Walmart shooting.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police say a person was shot in a Walgreens parking lot, also on Nolensville Pike. This location is about three miles from the Friday Night shooting, along the same road. Police say a victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later Saturday afternoon, police say one person was shot near AutoZone on Murfreesboro Pike. A witness told police that two people in a white sedan fired shots into the victim's vehicle. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on the suspects in any of the shootings at this time.