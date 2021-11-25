Nashville Turkey Trot is back for a 5th year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual Nashville Turkey Trot is back and kicks off Thursday morning.

Organizers say the run is a rain or shine event

Weather could force them to change the time of the event, but as of now everything kicks off around 7 a.m.

This is the 5th year of the Nashville Turkey Trot and this year will be back in-person.

It’s being held at Two Rivers Park. Runners have the option to run an 8K or 10 Miles.

Finisher medal earned for all finishers and awards will be awarded to the top 3 participants, male and female in each age group and overall.

For more information about the race; click here.

