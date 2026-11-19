WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents living around Horn Springs Road, near Oriole Drive, northwest of Lebanon, are pushing back against a proposed sewer site they say could upend their quality of life, property values and more.

The area is one of the three locations still under consideration to house Lebanon's new sewer facility.

Neighbor Mark Coble, who keeps animals including a pig named Jimmy Dean and a turkey named Tommy on his property, said the entrance to the proposed site would be located about 400 yards from his home.

"It was my wife's dream to always have animals as pets and care for them," Coble said.

Coble said he and his wife moved here for the relaxed country style living.

After months of trying to convince the city to look elsewhere, the group of neighbors got in touch with a lawyer.

Their attorney recently sent a letter to city and county leaders arguing that Lebanon cannot build the sewer at this proposed location without county approval, that same letter is asking for the site to be removed from consideration entirely.

"It just didn't make a lot of sense to us that county property would somehow not be subject to county zoning regulations," said Michael Hershey, another neighbor who lives near this site.

Beyond a zoning change for the proposed site, the lawyer argues that because the proposed site falls outside city limits, the city would also need county approval to finance the project — approval that appears unlikely to come from the county commission.

"They passed a resolution in June unanimously opposing the city in the idea of operating a sewer plant in the county," Hershey said.

Hershey brought those concerns to the Wilson County Commission this week, speaking in person and making sure leaders had access to that letter from the attorney.

"We wanted them to know the actions we're taking and for them to continue to support that position," Hershey said.

I reached out to Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell for an interview for this story, but did not hear back.

I interviewed Bell about the sewer project back in March, he previously emphasized the importance of building a new sewer facility.

"If we don't build it, the future of this city will be a failure," Bell said.

For residents near the proposed site near Horn Springs Road, the hope is that the city will ultimately choose a location within city limits.

"We feel that the city will make the right decision in the end," Hershey said.

The proposed site near Horn Springs Road is known as site 7.

The other two locations in the running include a plot of land near Maple Hill Road known as Site 22, and a combination of lots near South Hartman Drive known as site 13A.

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