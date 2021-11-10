NES offers assistance to help customers pay electric bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service is offering additional assistance to help customers having trouble paying their power bills.

NES has been working with the Tennessee Valley Authority to extend assistance through TVA’s Community Cares Fund.

As of November, $1 million in additional assistance is available to any customer struggling to pay their bill due to hardship related to the pandemic.

The additional assistance is in addition to the $6.7 million TVA and NES donated to help customers in 2020.

The bill assistance is available to customers who have lost income because of COVID-19 with no other income requirement.

Customers are encouraged to apply for assistance through NeedLink Nashville. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

NES said by completing an application and providing your signature, customers are agreeing that their need for assistance is related to hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that their household income does not exceed 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.

To help customers navigate through available options, NES created a website solely focused on assisting customers who need bill pay assistance: www.NESHelps.com .

NES also encourages customers to call NES to speak to a service advisor at (615)-736-6900.

They will guide customers through navigating available resources.

NES Customer Relations – 615-736-6900, Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

