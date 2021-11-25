Organization to give out free Thanksgiving meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holidays can be a stressful time for many and last year we saw firsthand how much helping the community with warm meals meant to families.

This Thanksgiving, Stronger Than My Father will give away meals to those in need for a second time.

The drive-thru event is happening at 2783 Smith Springs Road, Nashville, TN 37217 from 10:30 AM – Noon.

Meals will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Stronger Than My Father’s mission is to educate, inspire and transform today’s youth and families to fulfill their God-given purpose.

The primary goal of Stronger Than My Father’s youth organization is to prepare students we serve to succeed in life by providing academic assistance, character development and spiritual enrichment through the student's formative years.

