Party bus industry could change forever in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Transpotainment industry could change forever if Metro Council votes and approves the final reading of a bill that would regulate party vehicles.

Safe Fun Nashville, a community group, has been very vocal about seeing these party vehicles regulated.

They’re hoping the bill will pass without any changes.

These concerned citizens are worried about the number of injuries and accidents caused by party vehicles downtown.

They think for party vehicles to operate safely, Nashville needs to use every tool in its toolbox to establish and enforce what they call common sense regulation.

Some party bus owners have said they would like to work with the city to ensure they’re business can stay running and people can still enjoy the party buses.

If the bill passes there would be a new permit process for how alcohol would be served or allowed on the vehicles. Changes wouldn't take effect until next year; as city leaders would need time to get these rules together.

Council members will vote on the bill Tuesday at 6:30p.m.

