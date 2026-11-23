WTVF — FRANKLIN, Tenn. — If you've got room for one more guest at your house over Thanksgiving, the Williamson County Animal Center is hoping you'll consider the furry, four-legged kind.

The center is running a holiday foster program, and one of its most hopeful participants is a dog named Wishbone.

"We supply everything needed," said Brooke Robbins, foster coordinator at the center. "All you have to do is open your home and have some fun with the animal."

The goal of the program is to get as many pets as possible out of the shelter and into homes for the holiday.

"We want to make the adoptions floor as empty as possible, to help with the kennel staff during the holidays so they don't need to be cleaning and they can be home with their families," Robbins said.

The program also gives the center valuable insight into how dogs and cats behave outside of a kennel setting.

"We can learn a lot about the dogs in a home environment that can help with their adoptability," Robbins said.

Interested foster families can fill out an application on the center's website to schedule a meet and greet.

Click here for information on doing a holiday foster: Become a Pet Foster | Williamson County Animal Center, TN

Pets stay with their temporary families starting a couple of days before Thanksgiving through the following Monday.

For those on the fence about pet ownership, the program offers a low-commitment way to find out.

"Fostering is a good way to see if an animal fits into your day-to-day life," Robbins said.

While some holiday fosters could turn into full adoptions down the line, Robbins said even a short stay makes a meaningful difference for the animals.

"Nothing is the same as a home," Robbins said.

She said the change in the pets is noticeable after just a few days away from the shelter.

"A lot less stressed, it's just a break," Robbins said.

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