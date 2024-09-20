Local nonprofit celebrates $20 million milestone in school supplies distribution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an inspiring commitment to education, the nonprofit organization PENCIL is celebrating a remarkable milestone this month: the distribution of $20 million worth of school supplies to Metro Nashville Public Schools educators since its inception in 2006.

This achievement highlights the ongoing need for classroom resources and the importance of community support in education.

Destiny Shabazz, a local educator, shared the impact of this initiative. While shopping for supplies at PENCIL's resource center, she reflected on her own childhood experiences in California, where often too expensive for her to buy school supplies.

"At a very young age, I was very close with my teachers, and I knew that they personally couldn't afford it either," Shabazz said.

PENCIL’s efforts are significantly bolstered by a partnership with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Christiane Buggs, president and CEO of PENCIL, said this is an important collaboration.

"This idea that they have given us $20 million worth of resources is really exciting for us. It allows us to provide roughly $2,000 worth of supplies to every teacher every year, completely free of charge."

Through the DG PENCIL Box, any MNPS educator can access a wide range of core supplies—including pencils, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, and flashcards—at no cost and once a month.

The program has evolved significantly over the years.

In its inaugural year, PENCIL awarded $25,000 in school supplies, whereas just last year alone, the organization invested more than $3 million.

Lindsey Basler — director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy at Dollar General — highlighted the growth of this partnership.

"We've seen tremendous growth due to great partners throughout the community and amazing volunteers," she said.

For educators like Shabazz, this support extends far beyond mere supplies. It represents a commitment to student success and future opportunities.

In school year 2023-24, PENCIL distributed more than $2.91 million in product through shopping, popups and giveaways, direct-to-school deliveries, and signature teacher appreciation events, which combine to make PENCIL the largest distributor of free school supplies in the state of Tennessee.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com.