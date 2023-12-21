Local organization delivers holiday meals to seniors

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — This holiday season is all about being with family, but it can be a lonely time for seniors who are home-bound.

That's why Mid-Cumberland Meals on Wheels provides a daily hot meal to qualified seniors 60 and older.

"It feels like you're giving presents all year long," said one volunteer.

"I'll soon be 81 years old, and it really helps me," added Minnie Overstreet.

Overstreet is part of the program and said she has a hard time physically and financially getting groceries on her own.

"A lot of times these people don't have families that live close," said Cynthia Brown, the Mt. Juliet site manager. "So being able to have us check up on them during the holidays makes a big difference."

This time of year, frozen meals for the holiday are an added bonus.

The program provides donated pet food as well, as they've noticed several seniors have beloved pets that keep them company.

"They may have to give up their pet...if it wasn't for this program," noted Brown.

Demand for the program skyrocketed after COVID. Before 2020, they delivered 300,000 meals a year. Now they give close to half a million across 13 counties!

Mid-Cumberland Meals on Wheels says they are desperate for more volunteers. If you want to help with deliveries, you can visit the Meals on Wheels website.