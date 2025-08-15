Local power lifter competes for 'Strongman' title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Evan Singleton walks down the street, the earth shakes.

"I am 6 foot 5...and I'm about 370 lbs," said Singleton.

This mountain of a man just happens to be one of the best strength athletes on the planet.

"My heaviest squat was 890 lbs. My heaviest bench press was 610 lbs. My heaviest deadlift to date is 1,006 lbs," said Singleton.

This weekend, the man known as "T-Rex" will compete in Colorado at the Strongest Man On Earth competition, one of the top strongman events in the world.

"It's a great outlet for...all of my competitive nature. It's something that I'm very good at and I took to very, very quickly," said Singleton. "I'm the type of person — I'm going to give 100% every single time, everything that I do."

The competition is a mixture of Olympic-style and functional lifting, and for Evan, this type of competition is what he was born to do.

"The Strongest Man on Earth is gonna have eight events, and some of these events, you're not gonna see in any other show throughout the entire year — they're very specific to this competition, and I kinda like that because it makes it exciting," said Singleton. "Whoever wins this competition, it's going to be a really, really stiff argument to make against not being the strongest man on the planet.

Over the last six years, 32-year-old Singleton has competed in and won strongman contests all over the globe. He's developed a big social media following, and the Pennsylvania native's goal is to bring home a title to his adopted hometown of Nashville.

"Representing Nashville, Tennessee, is something that I hold near and dear to my heart; I consider Nashville my home, and I want to make my home proud," said Singleton.

