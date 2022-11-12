Local protests continue in solidarity of women protesting for rights in Iran.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As women continue to protest in Iran for more rights, people here in Nashville continue to show their solidarity.

A Freedom Rally for Iran hosted by Women Life Freedom Nashville will take place at the Federal building later today. The group has already been meeting for weeks now.

Protests in Iran broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini in September and activists here have been holding their own protests to show Iranian women they aren't alone in their fight.

Amini died at 22-years-old in custody after being arrested by the Iranian morality police for having hair show outside of her hijab.

NewsChannel 5 spoke with activist Maryam Abolfazli, whose parents fled here from Iran just before she was born.

Abolfazli says she still has extended family there that she worries about as the government escalates violence against protestors.

Abolfazli says women there are protesting knowing they are risking their lives. She feels the least she can do is be out protesting with Women Life Freedom Nashville, hoping that when people see them, they will try to learn about what's happening and also speak out because it does have an impact.

"Americans matter. Sharing the stuff, telling your friends about the stuff. Sharing it on social media. That's embarrassing, that's humiliating to the government," said Abolfazli. "Sharing this information, being this voice, helps counter the brutality in this country."

The White House is paying attention. Since Amini's death, the U.S. has put sanctions on Iran's morality police. The U.S. is also working to remove Iran from the United Nations because of its treatment of women.

Today's Freedom Rally for Iran will start at 1 p.m. in front of the Federal Building.