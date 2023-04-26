Watch Now
Local school honored for registering 100% of eligible students to vote

Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 26, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As election season gets underway, one local school registered 100% of their eligible students to vote.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet School was awarded the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The award is named after Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley.

This comes at a time when the legislator passed a bill that requires high schools to tell 18 year old students that they may be eligible to vote, how to register and more.

Governor Lee has not signed it into law.

