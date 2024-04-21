Local swimmers raise money for cancer research, prevention and treatment with Swim Across America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you think about a cancer-related fundraiser, you might think of a walkthon.

So many of us have a close connection to cancer, so we wanted to check out a different event that raises money for cancer research.

On Sunday, Swim Across America was back in Nashville for a cancer-related fundraiser.

Dozens of swimmers with a connection to cancer formed relay teams. Their participation funds cancer research, prevention and treatment.

The event — which is basically a swimathon — brought in more than $105,000 for Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

Swim Across America, which started 38 years ago and now has events in 20 cities nationwide, has been very successful.

"Swim Across America puts a lot of emphasis on immunotherapy funding," said Laurin Bobo of Swim Across America Nashville. "They were able to fund a couple drugs such as Keytruda and Tecentriq which are actually curing people of cancer."

Locally, several doctors joined in on the meaningful fun too. Not only did they share the pool with their patients and their loved ones, they shared how local oncologists and researchers are turning today's discoveries into tomorrow's treatments.

"A lot of people don't see the successes, and we've had many," said Dr. Ben Park, director of Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. "There are people with metastatic cancer that surely would've died 10 years ago, and now they're living and some are cured. That's the message I want to bring out to people — because hope is there."

This was the third year of Swim Across America Nashville. The event was held at the Ensworth Natatorium in Bellevue.