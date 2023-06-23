Local volunteers impact thousands of MNPS students' lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public School's HERO program helps families experiencing homelessness.

"The Homeless Education Resource Office (HERO) works to provide necessary resources, support, and referrals to help homeless children and youth to be successful in school and have a positive school experience," the website said.

The program has a spot in North Nashville dubbed the "HERO Hub". Inside the hub, a couple of volunteers have become a constant and through their work have helped thousands of MNPS kids.

"It just makes you feel good to know that one of their needs has been met," Margaret Cooper said.

Margaret volunteers for UniCycle, a partner of the HERO program. She has been volunteering for years. Just last school year they distributed more than 35,000 clothing items.

"It is remarkable to think there are thousands of MNPS students that Margaret has picked out their school clothing for the year, Jami Oakley said.

Oakley develops community partnerships like the one with Unicycle for the Homeless Education Resource Office.

Margaret spends her time volunteering focusing on the clothes that will eventually be sent to a kid in need. The clothes are in an expansive library inside the "HERO Hub". Next to them, you will find the shoes.

"He touches every pair of shoes that get to every MNPS student," Oakley said.

That is typically where you will find John Marinake spending his time as a HERO volunteer.

"If we were trying to pull this together with a bunch of different volunteers it would be a whole different story," Oakley said.

For a lot of John's life, he said he focused on things like pleasing bosses, sales, and more.

"Once I retired, I started recognizing the needs all around me," John said.

Both John and Margaret are very intentional with their work and between the two of them, they have impacted thousands of lives.

"Every one of them means something to me, you know, it's hard enough being a kid these days," John said.