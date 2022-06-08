Watch
Lodging around Nashville for CMA Fest looking to be costly

Nashville Skyline
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 12:21:07-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're heading downtown for CMA Fest this week and are still looking for a place to stay, you may be paying a hefty price.

Priceline.com is showing the average price for hotel accommodations from Thursday to Monday as $280.

Airbnb isn't any better, with the average nightly price sitting at around $460 in the downtown, East Nashville, Music Row and Buena Vista areas.

If you're lucky enough to find a spot to stay, we have a guide detailing all you need to know for the four-day festival! This includes information about the lineups, events around Music City and a look at the weather.

