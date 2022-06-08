CMA Fest is back after 3 years: What you need to know about the four-day festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest is making its big return to Music City this weekend after three years.

The four-day festival has not been held since 2019 due to COVID-19.

Whether you're heading downtown to attend the festival, or just looking to avoid the crowds, here's everything you need to know about this year's CMA Fest.

CMA Fest fast facts

This year's CMA Fest runs from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12. Performances kick off at 10 a.m. each morning. See the full schedule of performances here.

All tickets and passes this year are mobile, so don't forget your phone before you head downtown.

Clear bags are required for all venues and stages. They can not be larger than 12" x 12" x 6", but a small clutch or wallet 5.5" x 8.5" or smaller is allowed.

It's June in Tennessee, so you can expect this weekend to be hot. Water refill stations can be found throughout the festival. Attendees are encouraged to bring empty, clear and plastic water bottles, but stainless steel and glass canisters will not be allowed.

View a full map of stages below:

Country Music Association

Getting there

CMA Fest has designated four pick-up and drop-off locations for ride app users.

There are two locations in the downtown area. The first is on the north side of Korean Veterans Boulevard from First Avenue to Seventh Avenue. The second is on Seventh Avenue N. from Broadway to Commerce.

There are two additional locations near Nissan Stadium. Concert-goers can be dropped off or picked up on Woodland Street between S. First Street and S. Second Street or on Sylvan Street between S. Second Street to Crutcher Street.

WeGo Star is running a special train for the festival on Saturday, departing from Lebanon at 4 p.m. View details on the service here.

If you plan to drive, keep in mind dozens of road closures have been planned for downtown Nashville and near Nissan Stadium. Here's a complete list of closures.

Parking passes for CMA Fest have gone mobile this year for those who were able to snag a pass before they sold out. The parking lots open at Nissan Stadium at 9 a.m. each day. Vehicles must leave the lot by two hours after the last show ends each night. Vehicles will be allowed one exit and reentry each day before 4 p.m.

If you weren't able to get a parking pass, there are various parking garages throughout downtown Nashville.

Once you've made it to CMA Fest, there are complimentary shuttles for four-day pass holders. CMA Fest has a list of shuttle locations and hours online.

How much of the festival is free?

Much of the festival is free and can be enjoyed just by walking around downtown.

All daytime, outdoor stages and activities are free and open to the public. This includes shows at Chevy Riverfront Stage, Dr Pepper Amp Stage, Chevy Vibes Stage and Maui Jim Reverb Stage.

CMA Fest weather forecast

It wouldn't be CMA Fest without a bit of rain. Fortunately, the festivities will kick off with great weather, and the rain chances look to be moving out by Sunday.

Thursday:

We'll have some cloud coverage in the morning, but they'll be clearing into the afternoon. Expect low humidity and some sunshine with highs in the mid to low 80s.

Friday:

A cold front is on the way, bringing the chance for more showers and thunderstorms. It won't be a washout, but stay weather aware. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Saturday:

We'll have slight (20%) rain chances on Saturday. Look for highs in the low 80s.

Sunday:

The final day of CMA Fest will be dry, but we'll be heating up with temperatures in the upper 80s, near 90s.

NC5 at CMA Fest

Join Rhori Johnston at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage located at Bridgestone Plaza on Thursday morning. Starting at 10:45 a.m., you can hear sets from Tigirlily, Triston Marez, Jordan Fletcher and Jake Hoot.

After 1 p.m., Rhori will hand over the mic to Storm 5 Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray, who will introduce Alex Hall, Robyn Ottolini, John Morgan, Teddy Robb and Ray Fulcher.

Ben Hill will host the Maui Jim Reverb Stage on Friday. He'll kick things off at 10:45 a.m. with RVSHVD. Ben will also introduce Roman Alexander, Temecula Road, Tebey, Dylan Marlowe and Lauren Weintraub.

On Saturday, Storm 5 Meteorologist Bree Smith will bring the positive vibes to Chevy Vibes Stage on Walk of Fame Park. She will kick things off at 11 a.m. with performances by Alana Springsteen, Frankie Ballard, Lacy Kaye Booth and Frank Ray.

Both stages are free for all attendees.