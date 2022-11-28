Log house at Stone Hall property in Hermitage damaged by fire

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A historic log house caught on fire, and now Metro Parks is taking steps to try and save it.

Colorful trees, a flowing river, and a scenic bluff — it's why people love the Stones River Greenway. But Monday morning, the sense of serenity was interrupted by some commotion.

"There had to have been at least five firetrucks along the road," Keith Jackson said.

The cabin is known as Eversong, and the fire is under investigation.

"Apparently, one of the security lights shorted out we believe, and the fire spread up into the attic," District Fire Chief Martin Hampton said.

Chief Hampton said no one was hurt.

"As far as the challenges, as you can see, the bluff behind us can’t go around the back of the building, cause it just falls straight off into the river," Hampton said.

Firefighters tried to minimize the damage.

"With it being a historical place, we try to limit the damage that we do, but we still have to tear things up," Hampton said.

Jackson walks the greenway almost every day.

"It is a pretty cabin, it’s certainly well built, very solid, and impressive, "Jackson said. "The greenway has a lot to offer, there’s a lot of things, that’s just one of many."

Metro Parks owns the Stone Hall property and log house. Weddings and events are hosted onsite.

Eversong was brought here from another county in the 1930s after Dempsey and Nora Cantrell built Stone Hall in 1918. The log house was used by Mrs. Cantrell to write poetry. She named it Eversong because she loved the quiet natural beauty.

"It’s got some pretty nice windows on the backside that you can see the river from," Jackson said.

Stone Hall is on the National Register of Historic Places. The property is known for its colonial revival architecture.