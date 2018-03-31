Long-Running Egg Hunt Honors Senator's Late Husband

5:31 PM, Mar 31, 2018
2 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A long-running egg hunt rolled on this weekend in Nashville.

Senator Thelma Harper's annual "Kids Are Special Too" Easter Egg Hunt celebrated its 35th year on Saturday.

This year's hunt honored her husband, Paul, who passed away last Saturday. He was the event's first and only sponsor 35 years ago.

Thousands of eggs were scattered in fields, and kids had a chance to win up to $350.

