Long-time Clarksville golf course to become a community park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In just weeks, a beloved golf course in Clarksville is set to be closed for good.

The Mason Rudolph Golf Course is over 100 years old and has been hailed by many as affordable and perfect for learners.

Come June, the City of Clarksville said the course will become a community park.

Green space, athletic fields, walking trails, a playground and a community center will replace the golf course, driving range, and putting green.

The city attributes the decision to low golfer turnout and a widening sinkhole on the course.

Some locals, like Robert Taylor, love the course but understand the change.

"They don't utilize the golf course as much as they used to. If there's a park, they're more prone to use it," he said. "Anything the children can use, we like that."

Terry Ray disagrees.

"[I'm] sad — angry," he said.

Ray has taught golf to several students over the years at Mason Rudolph. He says the golfing community needs a course for beginners when other courses in town are reserved for experienced golfers.

"So many kids have gotten college scholarships, but they all started here," he said. "We need it."

The golf course closes May 31 and reopens as a park on the first of June.

City leaders add the park will pay homage to Mason Rudolph with its namesake “Mason Rudolph Legacy Park."