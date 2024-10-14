Long-time customers say goodbye to Smokin' Thighs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the last day, Smokin' Thighs turned on their signs and opened the patio for customers to sit down and enjoy their famous smoked chicken.

Destiny Taylor is going to miss it for more reasons besides the food, it's been one of her main hangout spots for 7 years.

"We are going to miss it so much they have the best chicken tacos and the nachos are amazing," said Taylor. "After the racetrack we would always get a bunch of people together."

She came to support Smokin' Thighs before their doors shut for good.

In June, the restaurant's owner Matt Carney was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash outside of the restaurant.

Sadly, he died a few weeks later.

Just days ago, the restaurant announced closing is what is best.

Showing up to remember the good times, Kayla Stevens said Smokin' Thighs was big part of the community.

"A lot of memories that we have had here and so it has just been a really fun part of the community and we will definitely miss it," said Stevens.

When Taylor drives past her hangout spot, she'll always remember Smokin' Thighs on Wedgewood Dr. as a special place.

"I would love people to remember the amazing times people have had and the food," said Taylor. "It is just something that is going to be hard to find again because it is such a special place."

For previous coverage click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).