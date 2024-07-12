Smokin Thighs case: Police seek man wanted for information, while family and friends hold vigil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last week, Matt Carney, the owner of Smokin Thighs, died. On Thursday night, police said they needed your help finding a person of interest.

Ulises Martinez, 24, was accused of stealing a pickup truck from a church June 19 — the same day Carney was hit by a truck outside his restaurant.

Carney was in the hospital for weeks before he died July 4.

Friends and family share their memories of Matt in the player above.

Police now said they believe Martinez knows something about Carney’s death.

On Wednesday, Detectives found Martinez in a car in the parking lot of a motel. When they tried to intervene, the driver took off, and officials tracked the car to Concord Road in Williamson County. That’s when three people jumped out of the car and ran into the woods. Police said two were caught, but Martinez is still on the run.

All this information is coming out the same week family and friends are remembering Matt's legacy.

A vigil for Matt was held outside Smokin' Thighs on Wedgewood Avenue.

"I want [Martinez's] face everywhere. I want everything we can do to get [Matt] justice," said a close friend.

Not only did they call for answers in his case, but they remembered Matt as a charismatic man with a warm personality and the heart of a jokester. His smile and laugh would light up any room, and he made everyone feel like family.

That includes Kristian Booth, a regular who visited Smokin Thighs since the day it opened and was there the day Matt was injured and rushed to help.

"He fought really hard. He fought hard for two weeks," said Booth. "I want people to remember that he loved this community, and he loved this restaurant and the thing that he loved most, took him. I want people to realize that we're not mad or angry but we do want justice. Because I want to make sure nothing like this happens to anyone else ever again."

The driver of the car found with Martinez, Francisco Martinez-Lopez, was charged with felony evading arrest and has a $2,500 bond. The second man, Adrian Diaz, was charged with evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has a $26,000 bond.

Martinez is still out there. If you know him, or where he could be, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can be anonymous and there’s a possible cash reward.

How to help the Carney family

His friends said you can order food at Matt’s restaurant, Smokin Thighs, at 611 Wedgewood Ave, to support the business.

There is also GoFundMe page to support his family as they navigate everything coming their way.

You can also help through the Meal Train or by sending an UberEats gift card. A gift card can be purchased through your personal Uber or Uber Eats app (click Account, Send a Gift, Shop Gift Cards).

Those can be sent to careforMatt@bhcinvestments.com, and we will send those gifts and messages to his family.