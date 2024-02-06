Long time homeless outreach initiative in downtown Nashville relocates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A long time homeless outreach initiative in downtown Nashville has relocated due to construction.

For the first time on Monday night, several groups that provide services to hundreds of neighbors in need set up along First Avenue North at Church and Gay Streets.

For 15 years, they have met at War Memorial Plaza, but that area is now closed off due to ongoing renovations on the plaza. Participants include Shower Up Nashville, People Loving Nashville, Nashville Humane Association and more. They help provide everything from food and water to clothing for people who are living on the streets.

Participants are hopeful the new location will ultimately give them even more opportunities to continue their mission of giving back.

"We’re trying to be as flexible as we can and adapt," said Teresa Gerhart, Resource and Donation Manager for People Loving Nashville. "Next week may look different and the week after that, we will do what's best for our people."

"It’s an incredible thing to be able to provide food, clothes and community to people who desperately need it," added Jackson Dreyer, a volunteer.

On the first night of the new location, people were also stationed at War Memorial Plaza to direct residents in need to the new spot. They are expecting to be at the new location for at least a couple of years while construction continues.

People Loving Nashville is always looking for more volunteers. For more information about the organization and how to get involved visit their website.