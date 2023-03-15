Longtime East Nashville residents say gentrification is getting 'out of control'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's lots of concern from some East Nashville residents over a new state law that cuts the number of Metro Council members in half.

Community activists say they've worked hard to keep East Nashville safe, and they're worried having less help on the council could mean big changes. Gentrification is among their biggest concerns.

East Nashville resident Brenda Ross doesn’t recognize the neighborhood she’s called home for over 30 years, mostly because her longtime neighbors have been forced out.

"It is basically because of finances. The rent has tripled over the last five years. A lot of people can’t afford to stay in the neighborhood anymore, and the developers are buying up everything," Ross said.

"It was a lot simpler than it was now, and you didn’t have to worry about some monstrosity being put in your neighborhood," East Nashville resident Sam McCullough said.

McCullough is referring to the million-dollar homes being built nearby.

"We went through a period where everybody was under scrutiny by the new residents moving in. If your standards didn’t meet up to my standards, I was going to report you to codes and that started a riff in the neighborhood," McCullough said.

The reason “East Nashville” is considered a prime location now is because of the hard work of several neighborhood associations.

"They looked like me. Black people that worked hard to change the neighborhood," Ross said.

For decades, many of the residents in East Nashville were Black. They worked hard to keep their neighborhoods safe, but they didn't get to reap the rewards of their labor for long because of gentrification.

"Once people take your voice, and they gerrymandered the district so bad with the congressional district, I can only imagine what can happen with the Metro Council. The county and city merged together 60 years ago this year, because Black people were worried about not having any representation," McCullough said.

These longtime residents welcome change, but a lot of it is happening without the community being involved. They don’t want to lose that connection with City Hall.

"Something has to change in order to get the dynamics where everyone can have a shot to live in the inner city," McCullough said.

The city of Nashville filed suit against the state this week about the new law. However, it could be months before we know how the new law plays out.

Right now, community members like Sam are rallying around Shugga Hi Bakery and Cafe on Dickerson Pike, after Tri Star Health announced plans to purchase the property for an Emergency Room.

There's a community meeting happening March 21 at McFerrin Park and at the East Center on Woodland Street on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the future of Shugga Hi Bakery and Cafe. Community members are invited to attend.