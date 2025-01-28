Longtime Nashville barber struggles to find a new space for small business after lease is not renewed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Retail space is a hot commodity in Nashville, so when a business owner finds a good location they try to hold on to it.

For the past 10 years, Joe Eagles of Joe's Barber Shop has made his home on Granny White Pike in a building between Maplehurst Avenue and Caldwell Lane. He loves the spot so much that he commutes an hour every day just to be there.

"I guess I'm a fool, but Nashville is where it's at right now," Joe Eagles said with a smile.

Before he opened this location, he cut hair at two other barbershops in the city. So, for nearly 30 years, he's done business in Nashville.

But it's the end of an era for Eagles, as Lipscomb University, owner of the building where his 320-square-foot space is located, is not renewing his lease.

"You know, it's fine. That's their property. They can do what they want with it. I'll just do my best to move on," Eagles said.

Last April, Eagles learned that Lipscomb would be ending his lease this coming April. He didn't say much about it to anyone, including his customers. Recently, however, Eagles asked Lipscomb to reconsider but was told that it was unlikely. Then, he posted to social media and put a sign on the wall of his shop.

Eagles reiterated to me that he can't find a space in his price range.

"There's a lot of places out there 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. I just don't need that or can't afford it," Eagles said.

I asked Lipscomb University about the decision. A spokesperson shared the following response.

Lipscomb University has owned the retail space across from campus for six years and has decided not to renew the lease for the current tenant occupying a portion of the property. The decision aligns with plans to renovate the space for Lipscomb’s evolving needs.



In an effort to provide the tenant with plenty of advanced notice for planning purposes, the tenant was notified in April 2024 that his existing lease, which expires in April 2025, would not be renewed as we were pursuing other future uses for the space. This timeline provided a year for the tenant to identify and transition to a new location. We are currently planning for renovation projects that would include that space which could begin as early as May. In the event we determine renovation won’t start this summer, we will offer a month-to-month extension of his lease.

When we visited the barber shop and listened to Eagles' conversations with customers, we got the sense he's accepted the situation. He's just not happy about the direction the business community is moving in.

"Well, you know, that is the way of Nashville. They buy something to tear it down," Eagles said.

The barber hopes after 30 years behind the chair, he still has what it takes to cut it in Nashville.

"I just want to find a place where I don't have to relocate again, a place where I can retire, sail away, and do my own thing," Eagles said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.