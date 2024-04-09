Longtime Nashville lawyer Bart Durham dies at 89

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Longtime Nashville injury lawyer Bart Durham has died.

He was 89.

He is the founder of the personal injury law firm Bart Durham Injury Law. He moved to the city in 1969. He started the firm in 1975.

For decades, Durham's likeness has been apart of the fabric of the Nashville landscape, ranging from TV ads to ads on the side of public transportation.

Visitation for Durham is April 16 at 10 a.m. and his celebration starts at noon at Woodmont Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, cards, and gifts, Bart and the family have requested donations of time and resources be shared with Heart’n Soul Hospice.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his children, Colin and Michele (Falletta) Durham, Blair and Kelley (Bean) Durham; and his grandchildren, Ethan and Adelynn.

A note from Blair Durham

It is with deep sorrow and a burdened heart that I share the news of the passing of my father, Bart Durham, a legendary figure in the local legal community and a beloved patriarch to our family.

Beyond being the founding force and public face of Bart Durham Injury Law, he was, at his core, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. His tireless commitment to justice, unparalleled work ethic, and boundless generosity have left an enduring impact on our family, our firm, and the countless lives he touched.

Dad's life journey, from a modest small-town upbringing to a distinguished advocate for the underserved, stands as a testament to his unyielding dedication. Serving in the U.S. Army, excelling in legal practice, and fearlessly championing the cause of personal injury victims, his legacy reaches far beyond the legal realm.

His influence extended to education, as seen in his support for individuals pursuing knowledge.

His legacy will endure in the lives he influenced and the principles he instilled in our family and firm.

Working alongside my father was a privilege, and his guidance proved invaluable. His blend of passion for justice and approachable demeanor made him not only a respected attorney but also a cherished mentor and friend to many.

As we navigate this period of mourning, we simultaneously celebrate the extraordinary life he led — marked by flair, laughter, and a genuine love for community. My family and I are grateful for the overwhelming support during this challenging time.

We commit to upholding my father's legacy by continuing to champion the values he held dear and providing the same compassionate legal advocacy that has defined Bart Durham Injury Law for decades.