Longtime NewsChannel 5 viewer, Elizabeth Hill, passes away at the age of 105

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A loyal and longtime NewsChannel 5 viewer, Elizabeth Hill, passed away at her home early Wednesday morning in Clarksville. She lived to the remarkable age of 105.

Hill's family says she would hush anyone who tried to talk to her while the news was on. She loved listening to some of her favorite newscasters.

NewsChannel 5 returned the favor, featuring Hill multiple times on air. The first time came on a story from reporter Hannah McDonald, when Gail Gerard started making quilts for hospice patients. At the time, Hill was 102. "It's nice and warm," Hill said back in 2020. "It's beautiful! I'll think of her many many times a day."

Then Elizabeth turned 103, but it was during the midst of the pandemic. That's when her hospice social worker, Rhonda Davis, crafted a plan to make Hill's birthday special but also keep her safe in isolation.

Friends and family members across the country submitted birthday greetings via video, along with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, musician Diana Ladio and a few familiar faces at NewsChannel 5.

"103, how awesome is that?" said NewsChannel 5 Senior Meteorologist Lelan Statom in his video.

Elizabeth's church, Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville, also serenaded Elizabeth with the Happy Birthday song. While she loved each greeting, the messages that meant the most, came from family.

Hill went on tocelebrate 104and 105 birthdays, and each time, NewsChannel 5 put some of her celebrations on air. She would have turned 106 next month.

In addition to being a longtime NC5 viewer, she was also a family friend of this reporter. Hill and her late husband knew my father, Robin Davis, for most of his life. For the last three years, my mother Rhonda was Elizabeth's hospice social worker. Rhonda visited Elizabeth and her daughter Connie at least once a month. Rhonda would also frequently bring by meals to the Hill family from Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.

Elizabeth Hill will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her — especially by all of us here at NewsChannel 5.