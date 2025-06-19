Longtime Tennessee legislator Frank Niceley has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Longtime Tennessee legislator Frank Niceley of Strawberry Plains has passed away.

Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) and Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton confirmed the news on X Thursday afternoon. According to news reports in East Tennessee, Niceley passed away suddenly from a heart attack.

Niceley was first elected to the Tennessee House in 1988 and served until 1992. He was re-elected to his house seat from 2005-2012. He served in the state's senate from 2013 until he lost re-election last year.

"The unofficial historian of the Senate, Frank Niceley was a Tennessee original in every possible sense," wrote Lt. Gov. Randy McNally in a statement to NewsChannel 5. "Fiercely independent, deeply rooted in his community and unwavering in his convictions, he brought a farmer's wisdom and a statesman's heart to public service."

McNally added, "His passing is a loss to our state and to all who knew and served with him. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

"The only thing he loved more than our State was his family. I will miss him," Congressman Burchett wrote on X.

"He was always quick witted and never short of a story based off his ‘Frankisms,'" wrote Speaker Sexton. "Frank was the embodiment of true conservative leadership and had a deep love for our state. My prayers are with his family and the community he served so faithfully."

One of State Sen. Niceley's most famous 'Frankisms' was: "I am happy to endorse you or your opponent, whichever will help you the most."

Niceley wasn't afraid to make controversial statements on the House or Senate floor in Nashville. He once compared Adolf Hitler to people experiencing homelessness. "People can come out of these camps and have a very productive life, or in Hitler's case, a very unproductive life," Niceley said.

He also gave expressive interviews with Capitol Hill reporters. "We don’t want carpetbaggers coming in here with lots of money," he once told NewsChannel 5 after passing a bill requiring Congressional candidates to live in Tennessee for a period of time before they ran to represent Tennessee. "We want representation in Congress that understands, not only which interstates come into Nashville, but understands our culture — our Southern culture."

Do you have a good Frank Niceley story or a memory you'd like to share? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.