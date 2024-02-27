Looking for a career in fashion? Hear from one of the greats Tuesday at MTSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students dreaming about a career in fashion have the chance to hear from one of the greats tonight!
Memphis native Brandice Daniel is speaking at MTSU tonight. She is the CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row.
Over the past 20 years, she's worked to bridge the gap between designers of color and the fashion business. She's collaborated with brands from Banana Republic to Janie and Jack.
Daniel will be talking at the Keathley University Center Theater at 6:30 p.m. and it's open to the public!
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp