Looking for a career in fashion? Hear from one of the greats Tuesday at MTSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students dreaming about a career in fashion have the chance to hear from one of the greats tonight!

Memphis native Brandice Daniel is speaking at MTSU tonight. She is the CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row.

Over the past 20 years, she's worked to bridge the gap between designers of color and the fashion business. She's collaborated with brands from Banana Republic to Janie and Jack.

Daniel will be talking at the Keathley University Center Theater at 6:30 p.m. and it's open to the public!