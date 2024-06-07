Looking out for scams while parking downtown for CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While there is a lot of fun to be had during CMA Fest, crooks are looking for ways to spoil it by taking advantage of the crowds and distracted fans. We want to help to keep your money from getting into the wrong hands.

If you're heading to CMA Fest this weekend and parking downtown, chances are you will be paying for that parking using a QR code on a sign. If that's the case, experts say you need to be aware of a scam involving bogus QR codes, instead of the real ones honest parking companies use.

The Better Business Bureau says scammers will sometimes place a sticker with that bogus QR code over the real one, and those not familiar with paying for parking with a QR code end up paying someone else instead of the parking company.

Experts say when you scan a QR code to pay, you should make sure it takes you to a secure site -- you can tell if there's a closed padlock symbol on the site you visit.

The BBB also says before you scan, look for evidence that someone has tampered with a QR code on a sign, or something that looks like a sticker the QR code might be printed on.

Experts also say it's always safer to pay for parking using a machine at the lot instead of a QR code if one is available.