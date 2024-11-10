Looking to give back? Here's the volunteer opportunities in your area!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the season of giving and and what better way to give than to your community? All across Middle Tennessee there's plenty of opportunities for you to take part in!
Take a look!
We will update as we see more opportunities
Angel Tree
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of kids around the country each year and you can help be apart of that!
There are plenty of opportunities to choose from right here.
Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms
Nature is your thing? You can help build winter animal shelters, restore the forest or perform trail maintenance!
FiftyForward
FiftyForward supports, champions, and enhances life for those 50 and over! You can help with things like arts & crafts or delivering healthy meals!
United Way of Greater Nashville
There's plenty of volunteer opportunities through United Way, including Give Thanks Day of Action and becoming a community impact volunteer!
Nashville Public Library
You can help by becoming a Talking Library Volunteer or participating as a program assistant!
Thistle Farms
From gift set assembly to gardening, there's plenty you can help with at Thistle Farms! Thistle Farms helps women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.
Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence
Volunteers are constantly needed and are always welcomed at the coalition! You can fill out an application here.
Are we missing a volunteer opportunity? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
