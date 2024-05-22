Looking to manage your pups separation anxiety? Here's a class for you!

Watch Now
Posted at 5:24 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 06:24:48-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — I know there are some pet parents out there who cringe at the thought of leaving their fur babies alone.

Believe me, I know a lot of you out there have a dog with separation anxiety. So when I saw this pop in my email I knew I had to tell you about it.

The Williamson County Animal Center is teaming up with Snooty Giggles Rescue to host a free class tonight about dealing with separation anxiety in dogs.
Experts will be there to talk about preventative and management strategies.

It's at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the center on Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin.


