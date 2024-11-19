Looking to travel to Orlando? You can travel via Frontier on a new nonstop route!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to fly to Orlando in the spring?

BNA and its partner airline, Frontier are offering a new nonstop route to Orlando International Airport! Beginning March 7, you can travel to the city three times a week.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Frontier Airlines and offer this exciting new route to Orlando,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “This new service demonstrates our commitment to providing our passengers with more choices and convenient travel options. Orlando is a world-class destination, and we’re proud to connect our community to all it has to offer.”

